Virus risk levels in Nanjing downgraded as outbreak eases

Liu Yuqi
  17:52 UTC+8, 2021-08-16       0
There are no high-risk areas but only one medium-risk area in the Jiangsu Province capital.
Liu Yuqi
  17:52 UTC+8, 2021-08-16

The COVID-19 risk levels of four areas in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, were lowered on Monday, according to the municipal government.

Lukou Subdistrict, the former high-risk area in which Lukou International Airport is situated, has been reclassified as a medium-risk area, said Ding Xiaoping, deputy director of the city's health commission.

Three other areas have also been reassessed from medium to low as their COVID-19 risk levels abated.

The new ratings mean there are now no high-risk areas and only one remaining medium-risk area in the city of Nanjing in the wake of the city's Delta variant outbreak that started on July 20.

With the homecoming day for Nanjing schoolchildren originally scheduled for September 1, the local education bureau announced on August 15 that the opening of school would be postponed.

It said students will be organized to return to school in stages after all areas of Nanjing are labeled as low risk for 21 days.

The specific time for returning to school will be announced three days in advance after being approved by the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

