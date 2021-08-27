News / Nation

Rivers swell in China's Chongqing as rainstorm continues

Xinhua
  16:48 UTC+8, 2021-08-27       0
Xinhua
  16:48 UTC+8, 2021-08-27       0

The water levels of three rivers in southwest China's megacity of Chongqing have risen above the warning level as heavy rain has been battering the municipality since Sunday.

On Thursday, the flood peak of Qijiang River passed through the Qijiang District of Chongqing, triggering waterlogging and forcing an evacuation of residents.

Rain-triggered landslides and mudslides also caused house collapse and road interruption in the municipality.

From 8am Thursday to 8am Friday, rainstorms hit 21 districts and counties in Chongqing, with precipitation up to 174 mm. Heavy rains are forecast to continue in the municipality from Friday to Saturday.

