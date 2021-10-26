﻿
News / Nation

Shanghai club donates school supplies to children in mountain region

Members of The Club of Shanghai Through Our Eyes sent books and stationery to students in the deep mountains of Daliangshan in Sichuan Province, on October 22.
Edited by Sun Chao. Subtitles by Wang Zhihan.

Members of The Club of Shanghai Through Our Eyes sent books and stationery to students in the deep mountains of Daliangshan, in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in Sichuan Province, on October 22.

Ludovic Weber, CEO of Saint-Gobain Asia-Pacific and club member, who visited China's mountain area for the first time, was deeply impressed by China's poverty-relief efforts.

The group visited Shangcun Primary School and Doulehe Primary School and danced and sang with local students.

"China has done a wonderful job in the past several decades by bringing hundreds of millions of people out of poverty," Weber said, adding that he was very happy to contribute to this goal by joining the donation project.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
