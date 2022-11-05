﻿
News / Nation

First-time exhibitors voice CIIE expectations

Xinhua
  18:51 UTC+8, 2022-11-05
As the opening ceremony of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off in Shanghai, many first-time exhibitors voiced their expectations of the expo.
Xinhua
As the opening ceremony of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off in Shanghai, many first-time exhibitors voiced their expectations of the expo.

The CIIE provides an important platform for China to connect with the world's diversified markets and to promote industrial integration, and the company is delighted to make its debut at the expo this year, said KK Chiu, chief executive of Greater China at Cushman & Wakefield, a global real estate services firm.

He added that they will strive to leverage the CIIE platform to enhance collaboration with governments at various levels, as well as with enterprises and investors.

According to Gao Yan, CEO of Thyssenkrupp Greater China, the CIIE is a good opportunity for foreign companies to present themselves to the Chinese market.

They hope to showcase Thyssenkrupp's diversified businesses, especially the green technologies to the Chinese market through the expo, and maintain close exchanges and cooperation with the government, customers, partners and other stakeholders to encourage synergy, so as to create more development opportunities, Gao said.

The fifth CIIE attracts 145 countries, regions and international organizations, as well as 284 industry-leading enterprises, including some of the world's top 500 companies.

The fifth CIIE will run until Nov. 10.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Cushman & Wakefield
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
