China to protect bird migration routes, build int'l mangrove center: Xi

China will promote international exchanges and cooperation to protect the four bird migration routes passing China and build an international mangrove center in Shenzhen, said Chinese President Xi Jinping Saturday.

Xi made the remarks when delivering a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in China's Wuhan and Switzerland's Geneva.

China also supports the convening of a conference of the World Coastal Forum, Xi said.