﻿
News / Nation

All crew members rescued from sinking Chinese boat in waters off S. Korea

Xinhua
  20:35 UTC+8, 2021-12-03       0
All 22 Chinese crew members were rescued on Friday from their fishing boat sinking in waters off southern South Korea after it collided with rocks.
Xinhua
  20:35 UTC+8, 2021-12-03       0

All 22 Chinese crew members were rescued on Friday from their fishing boat sinking in waters off southern South Korea after it collided with rocks, the Consulate General of China in Gwangju confirmed.

The Chinese vessel with 22 crew members hit rocks at about 11:00 am local time (0200 GMT) in waters off Yeosu city, South Jeolla province, according to the consulate general.

The South Korean coast guard dispatched patrol ships and helicopters to carry out the search and rescue work, the consulate general said.

All 22 crew of the fishing boat were unharmed, the Chinese mission told Xinhua, adding that 18 of them had been transferred to the coast guard vessel, while the other four remained on the fishing boat to help with drainage work.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     