Harbin rewards 10,000 yuan for a COVID-19 test that confirms infection

﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Shao Zhuang Chen Xiaoli
  14:15 UTC+8, 2021-12-02       0
Payout will go to people in northeast China city who volunteer for a test and the results are positive.
﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Shao Zhuang Chen Xiaoli
  14:15 UTC+8, 2021-12-02

Harbin City in northeast China said today that it will give a 10,000 yuan (US$1,570) reward to people who volunteer to take a nucleic acid test whose result come back positive for COVID-19.

The provincial capital of Heilongjiang said in a statement that residents are encouraged to take the test when feeling discomfort or displaying symptoms like fever and cough.

The city government advised its citizens to pay close attention to the latest information on locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and report to authorities if they are likely close contacts of infected persons.

Harbin confirmed one new locally transmitted case and two people who tested positive in preliminary screenings on Thursday.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
