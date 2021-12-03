China's Manzhouli reports 24 local COVID-19 cases

The border city of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported 24 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 12 am to 2 pm on Friday.

The border city of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported 24 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 12 am to 2 pm on Friday, local authorities said.

So far, the city has reported 263 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the latest outbreak. All cases are receiving treatment at a designated local hospital, according to a press briefing.

As of noon on Friday, a total of 8,864 close contacts and 3,305 secondary close contacts had been placed under medical observation at designated locations.

Twenty-two confirmed cases were detected during Manzhouli's fifth citywide nucleic acid testing, and the confirmation of further positive cases is pending. The sixth round of testing is underway.

The city's maximum testing capacity has been boosted to 110,000 tubes a day, as three more labs have been put into operation, according to the city's health commission.