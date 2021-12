A fire that broke out in an accommodation site of a thermal power company in north China's Shanxi Province early Monday morning has left eight people dead.

A fire that broke out in an accommodation site of a thermal power company in north China's Shanxi Province early Monday morning has left eight people dead, according to local authorities in Shouyang County.

The fire broke out at around 1:36am, and was put out at 4:20am. Rescuers have found eight people dead and five others injured. The on-site search and rescue work has completed.

The cause of the fire accident is under investigation.