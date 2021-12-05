﻿
Rivers in China's Gansu get electronic identities

Northwest China's Gansu Province has replaced information signs with "electronic identities" for its 12,299 rivers, local authorities said.

The e-ID refers to a QR code, which can be scanned to obtain basic information about the river – name, length, mouth and source, but also responsibilities of the river chief and the number of complaints hotline, said the provincial department of water resources.

"The e-ID can help strengthen the dynamic management of the rivers while reducing the production costs to update the information signs," said Meng Zhaofang, a department official.

"It can also encourage the public to participate in river management and ensure better social supervision," Meng said.

