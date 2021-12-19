Romantic film focuses on middle-aged people's romance

Romantic movie "B for Busy" will open in cinemas across China on Christmas Eve.

The film, starring Xu Zheng, Ni Hongjie and Ma Yili, is centered on the emotions and romance of middle-aged people in Shanghai.

Xu, who is also the film's producer, said that the film about ordinary people's lives also displays the distinctive charm of the city.

Director Shao Yihui hopes the film can inspire people to be more open-minded in making choices in their lives and relationships.