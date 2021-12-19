News / Nation

Romantic film focuses on middle-aged people's romance

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:46 UTC+8, 2021-12-20       0
Romantic movie "B for Busy" will open in cinemas across China on Christmas Eve.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:46 UTC+8, 2021-12-20       0
SSI ļʱ

Romantic movie "B for Busy" will open in cinemas across China on Christmas Eve.

The film, starring Xu Zheng, Ni Hongjie and Ma Yili, is centered on the emotions and romance of middle-aged people in Shanghai.

Xu, who is also the film's producer, said that the film about ordinary people's lives also displays the distinctive charm of the city.

Director Shao Yihui hopes the film can inspire people to be more open-minded in making choices in their lives and relationships.

Romantic film focuses on middle-aged people's romance
Dong Jun / SHINE

Actress Ni Hongjie and actor Xu Zheng.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     