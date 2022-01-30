China's Tianjin reports 11 new local COVID-19 cases

North China's Tianjin Municipality reported 11 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 6 pm Sunday, said the city's health authorities.

Of the new infections, eight were registered in the city's Hebei District and the remaining three in its Binhai New Area, said the municipal health commission at a press conference on Sunday evening.

As of Saturday, a total of 375 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases have been detected in the latest resurgence in Tianjin.

Residents in districts without reported local infections can leave Tianjin as long as they provide negative nucleic acid test results taken within 48 hours and green health codes, according to the city's latest policy of disease prevention and control released Sunday.