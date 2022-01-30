China bans sales of rubbings from stone inscription relics

China's National Cultural Heritage Administration has issued a notice to ban the sale of rubbings from stone inscriptions listed as national cultural relics.

In order to further protect cultural relics, museums and cultural relics protection institutions were asked to stop selling rubbings in their collections and put them on record for preservation, and stop making more rubbings.

Rubbings should not be used as gifts by any institution or individual, the administration noted.