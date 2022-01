Due to the impact of COVID-19, many expatriates living and working in Shanghai have chosen to remain in the city over the Chinese New Year holiday.

In this video, you will see Ludovic Weber, CEO of Saint-Gobain Asia Pacific, visit Yuyuan Garden with his family to buy New Year's goods, and also experience the lively atmosphere of the upcoming festival.