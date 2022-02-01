China's tourism authorities stress strict anti-COVID measures for safe holiday

Tourism authorities in China have taken effective measures to ensure the week-long Spring Festival holiday is not spoiled by COVID-19.

Tourism agencies, tourist sites and indoor areas are the focus of the anti-epidemic efforts, said Yu Changguo, an official with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Tourism agencies and businesses have been asked to refrain from organizing inbound and outbound group tours and comply with the circuit breaker mechanism for trans-provincial tourism, according to the official.

The mechanism of attendance cap, ticket reservation and staggered admission should be imposed in tourist sites, as well as museums, libraries, cultural centers and Internet bars, said Yu, emphasizing adherence to personal hygiene and other protection measures.

Tuesday marks this year's Spring Festival or Chinese Lunar New Year.