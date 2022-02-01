News / Nation

China's tourism authorities stress strict anti-COVID measures for safe holiday

Xinhua
  16:58 UTC+8, 2022-02-01       0
Tourism authorities in China have taken effective measures to ensure the week-long Spring Festival holiday is not spoiled by COVID-19.
Xinhua
  16:58 UTC+8, 2022-02-01       0

Tourism authorities in China have taken effective measures to ensure the week-long Spring Festival holiday is not spoiled by COVID-19.

Tourism agencies, tourist sites and indoor areas are the focus of the anti-epidemic efforts, said Yu Changguo, an official with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Tourism agencies and businesses have been asked to refrain from organizing inbound and outbound group tours and comply with the circuit breaker mechanism for trans-provincial tourism, according to the official.

The mechanism of attendance cap, ticket reservation and staggered admission should be imposed in tourist sites, as well as museums, libraries, cultural centers and Internet bars, said Yu, emphasizing adherence to personal hygiene and other protection measures.

Tuesday marks this year's Spring Festival or Chinese Lunar New Year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     