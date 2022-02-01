News / Nation

Licensed Winter Olympics products shine light on China's intangible cultural heritage

Xinhua
  10:25 UTC+8, 2022-02-01       0
Licensed Winter Olympics merchandise featuring the country's intangible cultural heritage has become some of the most sought-after festival gifts.
Xinhua
  10:25 UTC+8, 2022-02-01       0

As the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Chinese Lunar New Year approach, licensed Winter Olympics merchandise featuring the country's intangible cultural heritage has become some of the most sought-after festival gifts.

"The licensed products of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics with elements of Chinese culture have been well-received since their debut. Average daily sales can even hit 700,000 yuan (about US$ 110,000)," said Niu Chao, general manager of a flagship store selling licensed Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics merchandise on the Wangfujing shopping street in downtown Beijing.

There are more than 5,000 franchised products with creative and elaborate designs, including badges, toys, keychains, accessories, ceramics, e-stamps and papercut artworks, according to the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

To mark the 10-day countdown to the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, organizers launched an online store on January 25 to make the upcoming Winter Games more accessible to the public.

Since January 10, sales of skiing equipment have seen a year-on-year increase of 51.9 percent, and sales of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics souvenirs have increased 26.9 times, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Commerce.

A series of Beijing 2022 seals made of jade, gold, silver and bronze have attracted many customers and collectors, showing the beauty of China's intangible cultural heritage and the charm of the Winter Olympics, Niu said.

Teaware decorated with the iconic Beijing 2022 sky blue is also popular among customers. Teaware craftsman Jian Chuanyi said that a set of high-grade teaware needs to go through more than 20 steps before it is complete. Though modern manufacturing machinery exists, many steps still require the experience of artisans.

To create the most desirable color, the temperature, air pressure and humidity during the firing process should be skillfully controlled, and it took artisans more than three months to determine the most appropriate heating duration.

The essence of traditional Chinese culture is not only evident in the venues of the Winter Games, but also in the licensed products characterized by the iconic venues.

The National Ski Jumping Center in the Zhangjiakou competition area, north China's Hebei Province, is also known as "Snow Ruyi" as it resembles the shape of a "Ruyi," a traditional Chinese ornament symbolizing good luck.

At Niu's official store, a Ruyi-shaped jade ornament decorated with gold easily catches attention, presenting auspicious wishes for the coming Winter Olympics.

The licensed merchandise reflects the integration of Chinese artistry and the Olympic spirit, and the convergence of the Winter Games with traditional Chinese culture, said Guo Lei, who works in the marketing department of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The products have helped convey the blessings of masters and artisans for the coming Winter Games, and pass on the fine cultures and arts of the Chinese nation to the whole world, Guo said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     