Hong Kong reports 129 new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours on Tuesday, according to data from the Center for Health Protection.

The newly reported cases consist of 27 imported cases and 102 locally acquired cases. One-hundred-and-fifteen of the cases involve mutant strains.

A total of 1,149 infections have been reported in the past 14 days in Hong Kong, the center said.

Since the launch of a mass inoculation program in February 2021, about 5.35 million people, or 79.4 percent of the eligible population in Hong Kong, have taken at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while over 4.81 million, or 71.4 percent of the eligible population, have taken two doses.

Meanwhile, 954,018 people in Hong Kong have taken their third booster shot as of 8:00 pm local time (1200 GMT) Tuesday.