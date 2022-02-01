"'Ice Cube' most beautiful thing I've ever seen," says American curler

American swimming legend Michael Phelps replied to his compatriot and fan, curler Christopher Plys on Twitter, saying "The cube is a special place... enjoy it! Let's go team USA!"

American swimming legend Michael Phelps replied to his compatriot and fan, curler Christopher Plys on Twitter on Monday, saying "The cube is a special place... enjoy it! Let's go team USA!"

That was an answer to Plys' Twitter. "This is what I have dreamed about. I have a photo of Michael Phelps blown up over my desk from these Games from this stadium. Now we get to play in that same arena. Dream come true." Plys wrote on Sunday, after visiting the National Aquatics Center [also known as the "Ice Cube"] with his mixed doubles teammate Victoria Persinger.

The two-time Olympian will compete in the US mixed doubles and men's team curling at Beijing 2022 in the "Water Cube", which has been repurposed into the "Ice Cube" for the Winter Games with detachable sheets built over the pool. In Beijing 2008, it was the venue for swimming and diving events.

Plys returned to Winter Olympics for the first time since 2010 Vancouver following his absence from both 2014 Sochi and 2018 PyeongChang.

On Monday's press conference, the 34-year-old said, "It's just a cool feeling to be all together in the (Olympic) Village, we've all made it here this far and be able to share that happiness of finally making it here."

Persinger also spoke highly of the "Ice Cube" and expressed excitement to play in the transformed venue.

"It's the most beautiful thing I've ever seen. It's going to be such an honor to play in that building. The architecture of that building is one of a kind. I love to see these venues be re-used like this, utilizing what's already there. Just walking in the building, you have a little essence of (swimming) pool everywhere, there's a floor drain and tiles, and big mosaic of a koi fish in our dressing room, you can definitely tell it was once a pool. I don't want to jinx myself here, but I think it's one of the coolest venues I will ever play in my entire life, I'm so excited."

Beijing 2022 curling event will start on Wednesday night, the pair's first opponent is team Australia.