News / Nation

Chinese Foreign Minister meets WHO chief

Xinhua
  17:32 UTC+8, 2022-02-06       0
Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday met with visiting Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022.
Xinhua
  17:32 UTC+8, 2022-02-06       0

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday met with visiting Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who came to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Tedros said he was delighted to come to China and participate in the Olympic torch relay on this special occasion, adding that the Beijing Olympic Winter Games has brought solidarity, peace and hope to the world under the impact of the pandemic and will help people tide over the current difficult moment.

He expressed appreciation for China's strong support to the world in fighting the pandemic and pledged to continue strengthening cooperation with China in public health. He expects and believes that China would play an important role in achieving the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of people in all countries, he said.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of New China's lawful seat in the WHO.

China has carried out all-dimensional, multi-tiered and wide-ranging pragmatic and effective cooperation with the WHO in the past 50 years, supporting and participating in the WHO's efforts to address various challenges, Wang said.

China has provided over 2.1 billion doses of vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organizations. Many developing countries, particularly in Africa, received their first batch of vaccines from China, and most of their vaccines also came from China, according to Wang.

He added that China supports the global COVID-19 vaccination strategy proposed by the WHO and stands ready to strengthen cooperation with the WHO on bridging the immunization gap and making vaccines accessible and affordable for developing countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     