News / Nation

Hong Kong reports 351 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  10:26 UTC+8, 2022-02-06       0
Hong Kong reported 351 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours on Saturday, a record high in two years.
Xinhua
  10:26 UTC+8, 2022-02-06       0

Hong Kong reported 351 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours on Saturday, a record high in two years, official data showed.

The newly reported cases consist of eight imported cases and 343 local cases.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government will take a number of measures, including a substantial increase in testing capacity, the establishment of additional quarantine facilities, and 14-day home quarantine for residents when necessary, Secretary for Food and Health of the HKSAR government Sophia Chan told a press conference on Saturday.

Since the start of a mass inoculation program in February last year, about 5.38 million people, or 79.9 percent of the eligible population in Hong Kong, have taken at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while over 4.84 million, or 72 percent of the eligible population, have taken two doses.

Meanwhile, the number of people in Hong Kong who have taken their third booster dose surpassed 1 million on Saturday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     