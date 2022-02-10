News / Nation

Hong Kong reports 986 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  22:49 UTC+8, 2022-02-10       0
Hong Kong reported 986 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data from the Center for Health Protection on Thursday.
Xinhua
  22:49 UTC+8, 2022-02-10       0

Hong Kong reported 986 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data from the Center for Health Protection on Thursday.

Of the 986 newly reported cases, one was imported and the rest were local cases. Most of them were infected with the Omicron strain. There were another 800 cases preliminarily tested positive.

Alfred Sit, secretary for innovation and technology of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, said that the "vaccine pass" arrangement was first implemented from Thursday on Type D catering premises ahead of its full implementation on other premises.

The maximum number of persons per table for catering premises under Type D Mode of Operation will be four, and all of them must have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the arrangement, which will be fully implemented on all catering and scheduled premises including shopping malls from February 24, people will be required to scan the venue QR code using the "LeaveHomeSafe" mobile application before entering the premises and to show their vaccination records.

Sit said that the HKSAR government launched in late January the latest version of the "LeaveHomeSafe" mobile app for automatic display of electronic vaccination records. The app also supports the storage of vaccination exemption certificates.

Since the start of a mass inoculation program in February last year, about 5.51 million people, or 81.8 percent of the eligible population in Hong Kong, have taken at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccines, while over 4.93 million, or 73.3 percent of the eligible population, have taken two doses.

Meanwhile, over 1.15 million people in Hong Kong have taken their third booster shots.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     