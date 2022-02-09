New air route links south China metropolis, skiing destination

China Southern Airlines opened a new flight route linking the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou to the Shennongjia Forestry District in central China's Hubei Province.

The two-hour flight will run on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Included on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2016, Shennongjia is a popular skiing destination for people from south China and is home to four ski resorts and two ice and snow-themed parks, with a daily passenger handling capacity of 20,000.

The route has been opened amid a rising fervor for ice-snow sports due to the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics.

Ice-snow tourism will become a major driver for China's winter tourism and ice-snow economy, with its total income expected to surpass 1.1 trillion yuan (about 172.8 billion US dollars) by 2025, according to the China Tourism Academy.