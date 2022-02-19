News / Nation

Chinese, Argentine presidents exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua
  11:47 UTC+8, 2022-02-19       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Argentine counterpart exchanged congratulatory messages to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.
Xinhua
  11:47 UTC+8, 2022-02-19       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, on Saturday exchanged congratulatory messages to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.

Noting that China-Argentina friendly exchanges enjoy a long history, Xi said since the establishment of diplomatic ties half a century ago, bilateral relations have seen remarkable progress with cooperation in various fields increasingly deepened.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the people of the two countries have stood together and helped each other, writing a new chapter in the China-Argentina friendship, Xi added.

Xi stressed that when he met with President Fernandez not too long ago after the Argentine leader attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, they have drawn up a blueprint for the development of bilateral relations, and announced the launch of the 2022 Year of China-Argentina Friendship and Cooperation.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Argentina relations, and stands ready to work with President Fernandez to lift bilateral cooperation to a new level so as to benefit the two countries and their people.

Fernandez said in his message that on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, he would like to express the joy of the Argentine people to President Xi and the brotherly Chinese people.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries' exchanges in the fields of culture, science and technology, as well as economy have grown ever closer, he noted.

The Argentine government and people sincerely appreciate China's assistance during their toughest times in the fight against COVID-19, he said, adding that he would like to work with President Xi to promote bilateral cooperation and further consolidate the friendship between the two governments and the two peoples.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     