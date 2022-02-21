News / Nation

China warns consumers not to use Abbott formula products

China Customs has warned consumers against buying and eating infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories, according to a post issued on its website.
The General Administration of Customs said in a post issued on Sunday on its website that the United States Food and Drug Administration on Friday had suggested consumers not buy or eat certain baby formula products made by Abbott.

China Customs said the products have not entered China through general trade, but added that consumers who purchased them via cross-border e-commerce should stop using them.

Abbott said on Thursday it was recalling powdered baby formulas, including Similac, made at a Michigan facility.

Excluding Similac HMFortifi, products that Abbott China sells were not affected by the issue, The Paper reported on Monday citing a company response.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Guo Jiayi
