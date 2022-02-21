News / Nation

China takes countermeasures against US military firms

China has decided to take countermeasures against Raytheon Company and Lockheed Martin, US military firms long engaged in arms sales to the Taiwan region of China, for seriously undermining China's sovereignty and security interests.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing on Monday.

The US arms sales to the Taiwan region have gravely violated the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques especially the August 17 Communique, seriously undermined China's sovereignty and security interests, and severely harmed China-US relations as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Wang said. "China firmly opposes this act and strongly condemns such practice."

The spokesperson added that the Chinese government has decided to take countermeasures against these US enterprises, in accordance with relevant provisions of the countering foreign sanctions law, to safeguard China's sovereignty and security interests.

"China once again urges the US government and relevant parties to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and stop arms sales to Taiwan as well as military contact with the island," Wang said, adding China will continue to take all necessary measures according to the development of the situation to firmly safeguard its sovereignty and security interests.

