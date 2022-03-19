Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives safely
10:44 UTC+8, 2022-03-19 0
At 6:45am on Saturday, a temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province.
10:44 UTC+8, 2022-03-19 0
At 6:45am on Saturday, a temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province.
Prior to this, 16 temporary flights taking Chinese nationals back from Ukraine have returned to China safely.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports