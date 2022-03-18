Second class from China's space station to livestream on March 23
China will livestream the second lecture from its Tiangong space station at 3:40 pm on March 23, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced Friday.
The lecture will be given by the Shenzhou-13 astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu.
The upcoming lecture, the second of the "Tiangong Class" series, will also be held as a space-Earth talk among the astronaut crew in space and the youth on Earth, aiming to ignite their aspirations for science and space.