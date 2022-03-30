News / Nation

Chinese, European companies jointly build food park in Guangdong

Europe-based Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) and Chinese enterprises DONLINK Group and HAID Group kicked off the construction of an industrial food park in Guangzhou on Wednesday.
Europe-based Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) and Chinese enterprises DONLINK Group and HAID Group kicked off the construction of an industrial food park in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province, on Wednesday.

With an investment of 7 billion yuan (about 1.1 billion US dollars), the Fuling Industrial Food Park's activities will include feed-protein processing, high-tech ecological aquaculture, grains trading, and food innovation.

"We see great potential for mutual growth as we strive to meet the country's evolving consumer needs and, in particular, growing demand for high-quality food," said Jerrity Chen, Head of North Asia at LDC.

Located in the Nansha District of Guangzhou, the center of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, the park's construction will be divided into three phases. The first phase is expected to be completed in 2023 and will cover over 180,000 square meters.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
