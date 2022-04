Hu Yifeng, former president of the Higher People's Court of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has been put under investigation.

Hu Yifeng, former president of the Higher People's Court of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has been put under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party disciplines and laws, an official statement said Friday.

Hu is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, according to the statement.