China's new configuration AG600 large amphibious aircraft makes maiden flight

Xinhua
  13:26 UTC+8, 2022-05-31       0
Xinhua
  13:26 UTC+8, 2022-05-31

A full-state new-configuration model of China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft conducted a successful maiden flight on Tuesday, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China.

This new-configuration AG600 amphibious aircraft took off from the Zhuhai Jinwan Airport in south China's Guangdong Province at 10:55 am, and then safely landed at the airport after a 20-minute flight, said the AVIC, the country's leading plane-maker.

During the maiden flight, it also conducted multiple flight test missions, including constant speed climbing, reducing speed in level flight and a simulated go-around.

AG600 aircraft remained in good condition throughout the flight, with the control system operating well and all systems working stably, said the developer.

The successful maiden flight of the full-state new-configuration model marked a new phase for the AG600 project and a major breakthrough in developing the firefighting functional model of the large amphibious aircraft, said the AVIC.

Codenamed Kunlong, the AG600 is a key piece of aeronautical equipment in China's emergency-rescue system.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
