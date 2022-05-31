News / Nation

China to appoint special envoy, deepen practical cooperation with Pacific island countries

China will appoint a Chinese government special envoy for Pacific island countries' affairs and strengthen win-win cooperation.
China will appoint a Chinese government special envoy for Pacific island countries' affairs and strengthen win-win cooperation on infrastructure, economy, climate change and other areas, according to a position paper issued here Monday after the second China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

China stands ready to work with Pacific island countries to strengthen the synergy between Belt and Road cooperation and regional cooperation initiatives such as Pacific Aid for Trade Strategy 2020-2025, Regional E-commerce Strategy and Pacific Quality Infrastructure Initiative, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in fields of infrastructure, agriculture, forestry and fishery, energy, mining, information and communication technology, e-commerce and tourism, the paper said.

China will continue to promote Pacific island countries' premium products and projects, such as agro-products, and expand their market access to China, it said.

As Pacific island countries are vulnerable to climate crisis, China will help them build a climate-resilient blue economy, and provide training opportunities through the China-Pacific Island Countries Climate Change Cooperation Center.

China is willing to carry out cooperation on ocean forecasting and disaster early-warning, establish a China-Pacific island countries disaster management cooperation mechanism and disaster preparedness and mitigation cooperation center, and hold the first China-Pacific Island Countries Disaster Management Cooperation Forum in due course, the paper said.

Fijian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama and visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-chaired the second China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Monday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
