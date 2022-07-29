Bodies of 25 victims of floating crane disaster found in south China

The bodies of 25 victims have been recovered so far after a floating crane sank off the coast of south China's Guangdong Province in early July.

On the early morning of July 2, the floating crane of an offshore wind-farm project was found via a monitoring system to be in danger after its mooring chain broke while it was taking shelter from typhoon Chaba in waters near the city of Yangjiang.

The crane later sank, with 30 people on board falling into the water. Four people were later rescued and 26 others went missing.

With 25 bodies of victims now found, search and rescue efforts are continuing to locate the one person still missing.

Over the past four weeks, vessels and aircraft have carried out search and rescue operations covering an area of over 10,000 square nautical miles.