News / Nation

Bodies of 25 victims of floating crane disaster found in south China

Xinhua
  21:15 UTC+8, 2022-07-29       0
The bodies of 25 victims have been recovered so far after a floating crane sank off the coast of south China's Guangdong Province in early July.
Xinhua
  21:15 UTC+8, 2022-07-29       0

The bodies of 25 victims have been recovered so far after a floating crane sank off the coast of south China's Guangdong Province in early July, the provincial maritime search and rescue center said on Friday.

On the early morning of July 2, the floating crane of an offshore wind-farm project was found via a monitoring system to be in danger after its mooring chain broke while it was taking shelter from typhoon Chaba in waters near the city of Yangjiang.

The crane later sank, with 30 people on board falling into the water. Four people were later rescued and 26 others went missing.

With 25 bodies of victims now found, search and rescue efforts are continuing to locate the one person still missing.

Over the past four weeks, vessels and aircraft have carried out search and rescue operations covering an area of over 10,000 square nautical miles.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     