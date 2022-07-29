Authorities probe death of woman, 22, after excessive overtime

The woman collapsed at home after working overtime for an Internet company until 5am for several days. She died on July 26 after six days in intensive care.

Authorities in east China's Hangzhou are investigating the sudden death of a young woman, who had been working overtime for days in the city in Zhejiang Province.

The woman, 22, collapsed at home after working overtime for a company until 5am for several days. She died on July 26 after six days in intensive care, according to local media.

Her father released several videos on social media about his daughter's death, triggering a heated discussion online about the 996 -- 9am to 9pm, six days a week -- work culture.

The Human Resources and Social Security Bureau in Hangzhou confirmed on Friday that the woman's employer is Hangzhou Mook Culture Media Co and they are investigating the case.

The bureau said general overtime work should not exceed one hour per day and not more than 36 hours per month. The bureau said the company will face severe punishment if it is found violating labor laws.