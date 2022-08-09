News / Nation

How much time did you spend on a daily commute in China?

﻿ Li Xiaoying
Li Xiaoying
  18:45 UTC+8, 2022-08-10       0
About 18 percent of Shanghai residents spent 60 minutes or more on their daily office commute in 2021. How about you?
﻿ Li Xiaoying
Li Xiaoying
  18:45 UTC+8, 2022-08-10       0

In 2021, more than 14 million people, in 44 major Chinese cities, had to spend more than an hour on their way to work, according to a report released recently by the China Academy of Urban Planning.

Shanghai's figure is worse than the national average, with 18 percent of residents' one-way commuting time exceeding 60 minutes on average last year.

Commuting time

How much time did you spend on a daily commute in China?
SHINE

The national average commuting time

How much time did you spend on a daily commute in China?
SHINE

Commuting distance

About half of the commuters in the 44 cities enjoyed "happy commuting distance," which was within 5 kilometers.

Yet the average commuting distance in megacities was 9.4km, with 8.7km in supercities, 7.8km in first-tier cities and 7.6km in second-tier cities.

How much time did you spend on a daily commute in China?
SHINE

Transportation

In 2021, 32 cities launched new subway or light-rail lines. Yet only 17 percent of commuters could find a subway station within 800 meters from their homes or offices.

How much time did you spend on a daily commute in China?
SHINE
How much time did you spend on a daily commute in China?
SHINE

Shanghai commuters

The average one-way commuting time in Shanghai decreased from 42 minutes in 2019 to 40 minutes in 2021. A typical young commuter in the city usually works in downtown but lives in the suburbs.

How much time did you spend on a daily commute in China?
SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     