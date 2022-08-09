How much time did you spend on a daily commute in China?

About 18 percent of Shanghai residents spent 60 minutes or more on their daily office commute in 2021. How about you?

In 2021, more than 14 million people, in 44 major Chinese cities, had to spend more than an hour on their way to work, according to a report released recently by the China Academy of Urban Planning.

Shanghai's figure is worse than the national average, with 18 percent of residents' one-way commuting time exceeding 60 minutes on average last year.

Commuting time

SHINE

SHINE

Commuting distance

About half of the commuters in the 44 cities enjoyed "happy commuting distance," which was within 5 kilometers.

Yet the average commuting distance in megacities was 9.4km, with 8.7km in supercities, 7.8km in first-tier cities and 7.6km in second-tier cities.

SHINE

Transportation

In 2021, 32 cities launched new subway or light-rail lines. Yet only 17 percent of commuters could find a subway station within 800 meters from their homes or offices.

SHINE

SHINE

Shanghai commuters

The average one-way commuting time in Shanghai decreased from 42 minutes in 2019 to 40 minutes in 2021. A typical young commuter in the city usually works in downtown but lives in the suburbs.