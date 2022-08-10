Typhoon Mulan makes landfall in south China

Typhoon Mulan made landfall in the coastal areas of Xuwen County in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, at around 10:50am Wednesday as a tropical storm.

Typhoon Mulan, the seventh typhoon of the year, made landfall in the coastal areas of Xuwen County in Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, at around 10:50am Wednesday as a tropical storm, according to the Guangdong Meteorological Service.

The typhoon is expected to move in a north-west direction at a speed of about 20 km per hour, before entering the Beibu Gulf Wednesday afternoon, with its intensity gradually weakening.

The meteorological department predicted that there will be heavy wind and rain in Guangdong between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Schedules of several high-speed rail lines and flights in Guangdong have been temporarily adjusted, and customs clearance has been suspended at relevant ports.

As of 8am, all flights at Zhanjiang Wuchuan Airport were canceled.