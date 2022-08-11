Chinese mainland reports 614 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 614 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 559 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Altogether 1,379 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on the day, including 805 in Hainan and 380 in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said the commission in its report.

A total of 125 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 224,112 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.