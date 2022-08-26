News / Nation

China space science assembly opens in Taiyuan

The 2nd China Space Science Assembly kicked off Friday in the city of Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, attracting nearly 500 academicians and experts from over 220 research institutes, universities and enterprises.

Chinese researchers Liu Liang and Sun Zezhou were awarded the Science Award and the Technology Award of the Chinese Society of Space Research, respectively, for their contribution to space science at the opening ceremony of the four-day event.

Liu made pioneering contributions in the fields of space cold atomic clock and space ultra-cold atomic physics. Sun achieved innovative research results in the overall design of the country's lunar and Mars rovers and in the fields of tracking, telemetry and control, and communication.

The assembly arranges a summit on space science and 32 sessions for academic exchanges. Participants will conduct academic exchanges in fields including space astronomy, space physics and lunar and planetary science.

