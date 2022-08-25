News / Nation

Death sentence upheld for American over girlfriend's murder in China

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:51 UTC+8, 2022-08-25       0
A Chinese court on Thursday upheld the death sentence for Shadeed Abdulmateen, a United States citizen who murdered his girlfriend while working in China.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:51 UTC+8, 2022-08-25       0
Death sentence upheld for American over girlfriend's murder in China
CCTV

Shadeed Abdulmateen during the second trial of the murder case in Zhejiang Province on Thursday.

A Chinese court on Thursday upheld the death sentence for Shadeed Abdulmateen, a United States citizen who murdered his girlfriend while working in China.

The American allegedly murdered his 21-year-old Chinese girlfriend, surnamed Chen, on June 14 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, last year.

Abdulmateen, who came to work in China in June 2013, had got married and had a child, but started living separately from his wife around March 2019 and divorced her in May last year, according to the Higher People's Court of Zhejiang.

He began dating Chen at the start of 2019, when he was still married. Chen wanted to terminate their relationship in late May last year, but he refused and threatened her verbally, the court said.

On June 14, the fatal night, the American made an appointment with Chen near a bus stop. There, after about two hours, he slashed Chen's neck and stabbed her face with a knife he was carrying, according to the court.

He was sentenced to death by the Intermediate People's Court of Ningbo in the first trial of the case on April 12 this year and then filed an appeal.

All legal rights of Abdulmateen as well as those of the relatives of the victim in the murder case were protected during the trial, the higher people's court said.

The court assigned two defense lawyers and engaged an interpreter for the defendant, and the announcement of the sentence was attended by about 20 people, including officials from the US Consulate General in Shanghai, which covers the province.

The death sentence from the second trial is subject to an obligatory review by the Supreme People's Court of China, the court said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     