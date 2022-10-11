﻿
China to livestream class from space station lab module

Xinhua
  13:49 UTC+8, 2022-10-11       0
Taikonauts aboard China's Tiangong space station will for the first time livestream a science lecture from the Wentian lab module, the China Manned Space Agency said on Tuesday.
The class is scheduled to begin at 3:45pm on Wednesday (Beijing Time). The Shenzhou-14 taikonauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe will amaze audiences with their introduction of the lab module, micro-gravity performances of sci-tech experiments, and presentation of in-orbit plant growth research.

The three space teachers will also interact with students on Earth during the class, which is aimed at popularizing the knowledge of manned space flights and encouraging young people to develop an interest in science, the agency said in a statement.

Wednesday's class is the third from the Chinese space station. Part of the teaching content has been selected from the suggestions given by young people.

The previous two lectures of the "Tiangong Class" series were delivered by the Shenzhou-13 taikonauts from the station's core module Tianhe.

Wentian is the first lab component of China's under-construction space station. It was launched on July 24.

Taikonauts will also invite students to carry out related experiments on the ground, to perceive the differences between space and Earth, and discover the fun derived from such explorations, the agency said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
