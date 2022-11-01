1st Int'l Healthcare Week held to promote Hong Kong as leading healthcare hub

Leveraging Hong Kong's strategic role as an innovation and investment hub for the health care sector in Asia, the first International Health care Week kicked off here on Tuesday.

Driven by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the International Health care Week, which will run through November 15, is expected to bring together a wide array of health care-related conferences and networking events to promote Hong Kong as a leading health care hub.

The two flagship events of the International Health care Week are the second Asia Summit on Global Health co-organized by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and the HKTDC, and the 13th edition of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical and Health care Fair.

The two events encompass both upstream and downstream health care industries, from technology research and development, investment matching and medical device manufacturing, to medical products and services.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, health care and the life sciences have become a global focus, Margaret Fong, executive director of the HKTDC, said in a press release.

She said that the HKTDC has been promoting technology and medical devices through various channels over the years, and noted that Hong Kong has considerable strengths in medical health-related industries.

In launching the first-ever International Health care Week this year, the HKTDC is inviting policymakers, health care experts, leaders in scientific discovery as well as business and financial leaders from around the world to share the latest industry knowledge and build business networks, so that Hong Kong can share the opportunities in Asia's rapidly expanding health care industry, she added.