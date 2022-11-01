﻿
China's Mengtian lab module docks with space station combination

The Mengtian lab module has successfully docked with China's Tiangong space station combination, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
Mengtian, Tiangong's second lab module, docks with the front port of Tianhe.

The Mengtian lab module has successfully docked with China's Tiangong space station combination, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

Mengtian, Tiangong's second lab module, docked with the front port of Tianhe, the space station's core module, at 4:27am on Tuesday (Beijing Time) after it entered the planned orbit, the CMSA said. The whole process of rendezvous and docking took approximately 13 hours.

Later, Mengtian will conduct transposition as planned, according to the CMSA. The Mengtian module, together with Tianhe core module and Wentian lab module, will then form the space station's basic configuration in T shape.

An artistic rendition of Mengtian, Tiangong's second lab module, approaching Tianhe, the space station's core module.

