China iPhone factory under lockdown boosts bonuses for workers who stay
The world's largest iPhone factory in central China told staff on Tuesday it would quadruple their bonuses if they remained at the plant following a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic at the facility.
Taiwan tech giant Foxconn's plant in Zhengzhou has been under lockdown since mid-October, with the company saying it is testing employees daily and keeping them in a closed loop.
The plant said on its official WeChat account that, starting from Tuesday, employees will receive a daily bonus of 400 yuan (US$55) for showing up to work – quadruple the previous subsidy of 100 yuan a day.
Staff will also receive additional bonuses if they attend work for 15 days or longer in November, reaching 15,000 yuan if they record full attendance this month.
Foxconn – which supplies iPhones to US tech firm Apple – has promised to do more to help employees and organize buses to transport workers back to their hometowns should they wish to leave.