China iPhone factory under lockdown boosts bonuses for workers who stay

Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant said on its official WeChat account that, starting from Tuesday, employees will receive a daily bonus of 400 yuan (US$55) for showing up to work.

Imaginechina

The world's largest iPhone factory in central China told staff on Tuesday it would quadruple their bonuses if they remained at the plant following a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic at the facility.

Taiwan tech giant Foxconn's plant in Zhengzhou has been under lockdown since mid-October, with the company saying it is testing employees daily and keeping them in a closed loop.



The plant said on its official WeChat account that, starting from Tuesday, employees will receive a daily bonus of 400 yuan (US$55) for showing up to work – quadruple the previous subsidy of 100 yuan a day.



Staff will also receive additional bonuses if they attend work for 15 days or longer in November, reaching 15,000 yuan if they record full attendance this month.

Foxconn – which supplies iPhones to US tech firm Apple – has promised to do more to help employees and organize buses to transport workers back to their hometowns should they wish to leave.