Former senior legislator arrested for bribery and misappropriation of public funds

Song Xibin, a former senior legislator in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes and misappropriating public funds, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said in a statement on Saturday.

Song's case was handed over to the prosecuting agency after the National Commission of Supervision wrapped up its investigation, the SPP statement added.

Song is a former deputy director of the Standing Committee of Heilongjiang Provincial People's Congress.

Further handling of the case is underway.