﻿
News / Nation

China's BeiDou reaches world-class level: white paper

Xinhua
  10:22 UTC+8, 2022-11-04       0
China has built the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) into a top-class system with cutting-edge technologies.
Xinhua
  10:22 UTC+8, 2022-11-04       0

China has built the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) into a top-class system with cutting-edge technologies, pioneering design and powerful functions, according to a white paper published Friday by the State Council Information Office.

Titled "China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System in the New Era," the white paper said the BDS has reached a world-leading level in core technologies in terms of hybrid constellation, inter-satellite links, and signal structure.

BDS is compatible with other navigation satellite systems and capable of providing diversified and specialized services, the paper said.

It also highlighted BeiDou's outstanding batch production capability, saying in less than three years, 18 rockets deployed 30 BDS satellites into orbit, "a pace unmatched by any other country."

BDS is able to provide a wide range of services, such as positioning, navigation, timing, international search and rescue. It is the world's first navigation satellite system to provide a global short message communication service, the paper noted.

"The 100 percent independent development and operation of BDS core components has laid a solid foundation for its widespread use," it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     