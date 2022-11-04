China's BeiDou reaches world-class level: white paper

China has built the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) into a top-class system with cutting-edge technologies.

China has built the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) into a top-class system with cutting-edge technologies, pioneering design and powerful functions, according to a white paper published Friday by the State Council Information Office.

Titled "China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System in the New Era," the white paper said the BDS has reached a world-leading level in core technologies in terms of hybrid constellation, inter-satellite links, and signal structure.

BDS is compatible with other navigation satellite systems and capable of providing diversified and specialized services, the paper said.

It also highlighted BeiDou's outstanding batch production capability, saying in less than three years, 18 rockets deployed 30 BDS satellites into orbit, "a pace unmatched by any other country."

BDS is able to provide a wide range of services, such as positioning, navigation, timing, international search and rescue. It is the world's first navigation satellite system to provide a global short message communication service, the paper noted.

"The 100 percent independent development and operation of BDS core components has laid a solid foundation for its widespread use," it said.