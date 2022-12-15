﻿
News / Nation

Guaranteeing access to medicines, medical services now top priority

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  23:05 UTC+8, 2022-12-15       0
The priority of China's COVID control work has now shifted from prevention to guaranteeing people's access to medical services and medication amid surging demand, officials say.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  23:05 UTC+8, 2022-12-15       0

The priority of COVID control work has now shifted from prevention to guaranteeing people's access to medical services and medication amid surging demand, Chinese health authorities said on Thursday.

As the country keeps optimizing its pandemic-control measures, demand for medical services and COVID-related medicines has soared astronomically.

Grassroots communities and rural areas are the weakest in medical and health services, and family doctors are now the gatekeepers of public health, according to Mi Feng, a spokesman for the National Health Commission.

"We should allocate medical resources according to the pandemic situation to further improve the efficiency and quality of services," Mi said.

China is taking active steps to address the shortage of medical personnel. If necessary, staff who have retired in the past five years will be rehired, and the use of family doctors will be increased to guarantee medical resources, the NHC added.

Meanwhile, production of COVID-related medicines, antigen detection reagents, vaccines and masks will be ramped up to meet rising demand, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Wednesday.

Forty-two COVID-19 antigen detection reagents have currently been approved for production, according to the National Medical Products Administration.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     