50 years of diplomatic relationship delivers significant benefits to Australia, China: Australian PM

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday that the Australia-China relationship has delivered significant benefits to both countries.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday that the Australia-China relationship has delivered significant benefits to both countries.

Wednesday marked 50 years since the Australian government, under then Prime Minister Gough Whitlam, officially recognized and opened diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China on December 21, 1972.

"It is a pleasure for me to send my best wishes to you as we approach the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Australia and China," Albanese said in a video posted on social media.

"It is for the mutual benefit of both our countries that Australia and China have a stable relationship as it has been a benefit to our economies, our culture, and our peoples."

In the 50 years since opening bilateral relations, China has become Australia's biggest trading partner.

Albanese's message was released after Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived in Beijing on a visit.