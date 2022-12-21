﻿
News / Nation

50 years of diplomatic relationship delivers significant benefits to Australia, China: Australian PM

Xinhua
  14:28 UTC+8, 2022-12-21       0
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday that the Australia-China relationship has delivered significant benefits to both countries.
Xinhua
  14:28 UTC+8, 2022-12-21       0

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday that the Australia-China relationship has delivered significant benefits to both countries.

Wednesday marked 50 years since the Australian government, under then Prime Minister Gough Whitlam, officially recognized and opened diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China on December 21, 1972.

"It is a pleasure for me to send my best wishes to you as we approach the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Australia and China," Albanese said in a video posted on social media.

"It is for the mutual benefit of both our countries that Australia and China have a stable relationship as it has been a benefit to our economies, our culture, and our peoples."

In the 50 years since opening bilateral relations, China has become Australia's biggest trading partner.

Albanese's message was released after Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived in Beijing on a visit.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     