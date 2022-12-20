﻿
Automaker Nio blackmailed for US$2.25 million in data breach

Chinese NEV car brand Nio has been blackmailed, with the blackmailers claiming to have its customer data. They then extorted US$2.25 million worth of Bitcoin from Nio.
Chinese new-energy car brand Nio said on Tuesday it was blackmailed by hackers who claimed to have some of Nio customers' personal info, and asked for US$2.25 million worth of Bitcoin.

The automaker said that inspection has shown the stolen data contained some customers' personal data and their NEV cars' purchasing info prior to August 2021. The company said it has reported it to authorities.

Nio apologized to their customers and promised to bear responsibility for any losses. The company will cooperate with authorities to further investigate the incident.

The company will also continue to strengthening their cyber security to avoid future data breach and protect customers' personal data, the announcement said.

Nio's announcement.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
