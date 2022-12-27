China's top legislature starts standing committee session

The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, started its 38th session Tuesday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions.

The session's agenda includes reviewing a draft amendment to the Legislation Law, a draft revision to the Law on the Protection of Wildlife, a draft reservists law, a draft revision to the Companies Law, a draft revision to the Counter-Espionage Law, and a draft law on ecological conservation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Lawmakers will also review a draft revision to the Marine Environment Protection Law, a draft law on rural economic collectives, a draft revision to the Charity Law, a draft value-added tax law, a draft financial stability law, a draft foreign sovereign immunity law, a draft amendment to the Civil Procedure Law, and a draft amendment to the Administrative Procedure Law, among others.