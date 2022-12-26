﻿
Chinese Spring-Festival-themed events to be kicked off worldwide

Xinhua
  21:10 UTC+8, 2022-12-26       0
A series of themed events to celebrate the upcoming 2023 Chinese Spring Festival will soon take place worldwide, according to a media conference on Monday.
A series of themed events to celebrate the upcoming 2023 Chinese Spring Festival will soon take place worldwide, according to a media conference on Monday.

Jointly organized by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT) and the China International Culture Association, the themed events will include ceremonies, fairs, and exhibitions, among other online and offline activities, and Chinese pianist Lang Lang will serve as the cultural ambassador.

Themed concerts will be held in Philadelphia and New York City in the United States from January 6 to 7, and the broadcast of a grand concert will be delivered to a global audience on January 14, said MCT official Gao Zheng.

The media conference also unveiled mascots for the events – which are designed by the Central Academy of Fine Arts – and feature Chinese cultural elements such as the images of fortune bags and the rabbit from the Chinese traditional zodiac.

﻿
