Chinese prosecutors indict former senior political adviser

Chinese prosecutors have filed an indictment against Shen Deyong, a former senior political adviser, for the suspected crime of taking a bribe.

Shen was formerly a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee and head of the Committee on Social and Legal Affairs of the CPPCC National Committee. He also once served as the vice president of the Supreme People's Court.

The indictment said Shen had taken advantage of his various posts to seek benefits for others and accepted an "especially huge amount" of money and gifts in return, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) Tuesday.

Shen's case has been filed by the Ningbo city procuratorate in Zhejiang Province.

The SPP statement said prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to the lawyers' opinions.